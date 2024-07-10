Watch Now
Looking at historical records as Las Vegas valley heat trend continues

Posted at 11:19 AM, Jul 10, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — July 10 will be our fifth day in a row tying or breaking a record high. It will also be our fifth consecutive day of 115° or hotter. The forecast calls for a total of seven days at/above 115° when you include what's expected Thursday and Friday.

Summer 2005 and 1940 each had five total days at/above 115°, which was the old record until this stretch.

Las Vegas averages just one day at/above 115° each year (based on observed conditions from 1991-2020).

Until this summer, we've never had back-to-back days at 117°.

July 9 and July 10 (assuming we get to 117°, we're forecasting 118°) should be the first time that's happened.

To add insult to injury, we're forecasting back-to-back-to-back-to-back days at/above 117° from Tuesday through Friday!

Our numbers, just for clarity:

  • Saturday 115°
  • Sunday 120°
  • Monday 115°
  • Tuesday 119°
  • Wednesday forecast 118°
  • Thursday forecast 118°
  • Friday forecast 117°

Saturday forecast 113° with 10% storm chanceSunday forecast 109° with 30% storm chance

