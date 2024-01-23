Lingering drizzle through afternoon

LAS VEGAS — Occasional light rain this morning through early afternoon as low clouds and patchy fog hang tough and keep temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Highs from mid-to-late afternoon reach the mid 50s as peeks of sun break through the clouds. Only a slim chance for a stray shower from late afternoon into the early evening as this weather system pulls east. Completely dry weather for Las Vegas Tuesday night through Wednesday. Readings drop to the low 40s tonight and rebound near 60° tomorrow despite being partly-to-mostly cloudy. A spotty light shower may clip Southern Nevada Wednesday night into Thursday morning (lows in mid 40s) as a weak system slides across the Central Rockies, but the chance in Las Vegas is only 20%. Afternoon highs are near 60° Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy conditions. Low 60s Saturday set the stage for mid 60s Sunday and Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows at night drop to the low and mid 40s through the weekend. Another chance of showers may approach Las Vegas by the end of next week, starting Thursday, February 1st.