Less Wind This Afternoon

LAS VEGAS — Wake-up temperatures are in the low 40s and there are lingering 25 mph gusts across the north half of the Las Vegas valley. In those neighborhoods, wind chill values are in the 30s! A Freeze Warning expires at 8:00 a.m. in Pahrump and Indian Springs. Highs reach the low 60s with sunshine and winds under 15 mph this afternoon. Readings fall to the low 40s Thursday night into Friday morning with a clear sky and calm winds. Friday brings mid 60s and the weekend delivers highs near 70°. Lows return to the 40s each night during this stretch. Veterans Day is Monday and we'll see 73° as southwest breezes at 10-20 mph develop in the evening. Breezes Monday night and Tuesday morning reach 10-20 mph while lows drop near 50°. Tuesday sees northwest breezes up to 15 mph and highs in the upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Another system may bring wind and the chance of showers late next week into the following weekend.