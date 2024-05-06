LAS VEGAS — It's sunny and in the 50s this Monday morning while northwest breezes linger at 10-20 mph across the north half of Las Vegas. Upper 70s and partly cloudy this afternoon with southwest breezes at 10-15 mph. We drop back to the mid 50s tonight with calm and mainly clear weather. Tuesday sees mid 80s, a mostly sunny sky, and afternoon breezes at 10-15 mph that will increase to 20-35 mph Tuesday night and 25-40 mph on Wednesday morning. Lows Tuesday night drop to the upper 50s as north winds blow. Wednesday highs reach the mid 70s as afternoon winds linger at 20-30 mph. Northeast breezes at 15-25 mph Thursday and Friday as highs rebound to near 80° and the mid 80s, respectively. The upcoming weekend looks warm and we'll keep the wind away: gusts are capped at 15-20 mph on Saturday (88°) and Sunday (93°) as sunshine reigns.