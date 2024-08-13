Less Humid, Still Breezy and Hot

LAS VEGAS — We start in the 80s this morning with south breezes at 10 mph and sunshine. Midday and afternoon gusts of 30 mph are expected as highs reach 105° with lower humidity. A small wildfire in the Spring Mountains (Trough Springs Fire) may generate light smoke at times. Lows tonight are in the low 80s, which is more pleasant than we've been. Less humid air is with us through the end of the week. That means storm-free days with hot afternoons (near 105°) and slightly cooler nights (low 80s). Calmer conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday before 25 mph gusts return Friday and Saturday. An uptick in humidity Sunday and Monday will bring 10% pop-up rain and storm chances.