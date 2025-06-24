Last Day in 90s, Wildfire Smoke

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Highs in the mid-90s today give way to 100° tomorrow, and we're back above-average for the end of the week, the weekend, and next week.

Sunshine mixes with wildfire smoke at times today and tomorrow around Southern Nevada, so the sky will be hazy at times. The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" today and tomorrow due to increased ozone from that distant wildfire smoke.

Winds today are fairly light, at 10-20 mph, and will reach 5-15 mph tomorrow. Gusts between 20-25 mph are expected later this week.

Triple digit heat returns tomorrow, and highs move toward 105° by Friday and reach 110° early next week.

Low temperatures drop to the 70s the rest of this week, but turn milder (low 80s) starting this weekend.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.