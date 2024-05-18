Las Vegas hits 100! Cooldown starts tomorrow

Las Vegas officially pushed past the triple digits today with Harry Reid reaching 100 degrees this afternoon. This marks the hottest day so far this year....and last year, we didn't get this hot until late June.

KLAS has reached 100F for the first time this season at 1:07 PM today, May 17th. — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 17, 2024

A brief push of low pressure is set to descend into southern Nevada over the weekend that will drop our temperatures to the mid-90s Saturday and Sunday. Because of this, we'll see some breezes pick up in the afternoons over the next few days with gusts around 20mph. Temperatures will hit their low point in the extended forecast Monday/Tuesday in the 80s. After that, we warm back into the 90s to round out the work week - a few degrees warmer than average for this time of year.