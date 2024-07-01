Watch Now
July 1st will be hot, but it's the coolest day of the week ahead!

Posted at 6:17 AM, Jul 01, 2024

Temperatures will hit highs slightly above normal on this Monday as we mark the first day of July, 2024...and it's about to warm way up later this week.

High pressure will raise our temperatures to about 10 degrees above average mid-week with highs around 113, 114 degrees in Las Vegas. That's why the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning that goes into effect Wednesday and stays with us through next Monday. This advisory impacts portions of Clark, Nye, Esmeralda and Mohave Counties.

Looking back at June, we just experienced the hottest on record here in Las Vegas. Our high temperatures and low temperatures combined created the warmest average temperature for June at

