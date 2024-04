High pressure continues to be the dominating pattern in the region bringing our temperatures to above normal levels over the next few days. We're still on track to reach the 90s this weekend.

Today, a weak disturbance will pass through central Nevada bringing a few spotty showers. Not a lot of the action will drop into Clark County, but we will see those wind speeds pick up this afternoon reaching around 10mph. Highs today will push into the upper 80s which is about 10 degrees above normal.