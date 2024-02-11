It's a little breezy out there...but warming up for Super Bowl Sunday!

Saturday started out with partly cloudy skies and some isolated rain in Southern Nevada...a continued impact from last week's atmospheric river...but we're on the cusp of some warmer and sunnier weather! That's just in time for LVIII tomorrow here in Las Vegas.

As the low pressure activity exits the region, we're looking at some breezy conditions through tonight and early tomorrow morning. The northerly wind is bringing gusts up to 25-30mph and wind speeds from 10-20mph. If you're going out tonight...grab extra layers to accommodate for the chilly conditions.

Here's the good news: weather for the Super Bowl is looking to be some of the best we've seen in about a week! Mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming up to the mid-50s. Temperatures will drop into the 40s in the evening after the game...so be sure to bring extra layers out with you.

We'll warm up from there reaching the low 60s by Tuesday.