Isolated showers pop up in Southern Nevada Saturday, drier conditions expected for Sunday

Some monsoonal activity this Saturday afternoon brought some showers and thunderstorms to pockets of Clark and Nye Counties, although the Las Vegas metropolitan area for the most part remained dry. Expect even drier conditions tomorrow as the majority of this monsoonal activity is concentrated towards Arizona and Utah. Breezy conditions will carry us through the weekend - peaking tomorrow afternoon with gusts upwards of 25mph.

Mostly high pressure aloft will keep our temperatures on the warmer side for Sunday and as we move into the work week with highs just a degree or two warmer than average for this time of year.

