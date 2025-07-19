Isolated Showers and Storms Continue This Evening

Isolated showers and storms will continue through the evening. Brief heavy downpours and gusty outflow winds will be the main hazards. Dry tonight. There is a slight chance of showers and storms Saturday afternoon (10%) but most of the day will be dry.

Temperatures will warm back into the triple digits on Saturday (103)

Dry weather on Sunday with highs around average and will continue through early next week. Breezy to windy at times. Gusts 20-30 mph. Highs (103-105)

Flash Flood Warning in effect until 4:45 for central Clark County