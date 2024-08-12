Isolated rain chances stick around for back-to-school Monday

Muggy conditions continue as we kick off the work week (and the first day of school) here in Las Vegas. We'll track a 20% chance of rain Monday with breezy winds around 15mph. Temperatures remain seasonable with a high of around 104. Send this kiddos off to school with hats, sunscreen, water, and a jacket (just in case it's raining when they get off the bus in the afternoon).

Going into Tuesday much of this monsoonal moisture will clear out from Southern Nevada and we'll have sunny and warm conditions through Friday.