Isolated Additional T'Shower

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early morning streets are damp from overnight rain. The chance of an additional shower or thundershower lingers at 30% today in Las Vegas.

Brief downpours may bring gusty wind, lightning, and small hail to a few spots, but the coverage today will be much more sparse compared to the last couple of wet days.

The sky will be partly cloudy, and sunrise temperatures in the upper 50s will peak in the mid 70s this afternoon alongside light breezes from the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Lows tonight drop near 60° as a 30% rain chance lingers.

Expect mostly sunny and warmer weather the rest of the week, with 80° Wednesday and 88° Thursday.

A stretch in the mid 90s is here Friday through the weekend for the first time in several weeks. Saturday is borderline breezy, with south winds at 10-20 mph. Sunday is Mother's Day, and it looks windy on top of the heat. Southwest winds blow at 20-35 mph in the afternoon.

Monday is also windy, with southwest breezes at 20-35 mph during the daytime as highs reach the upper 80s.

A drop to the upper 70s is expected Tuesday and Wednesday as southwest breezes linger (gusts of 20-25 mph those days).

The UV index is "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 11:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year, even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels are "low" the next four days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow.