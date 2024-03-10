Increasing cloud cover and mild breeze on deck for Sunday

It's that time of year again - Daylight Saving Time! A reminder that we "spring forward" tonight, losing an hour of sleep. Beginning Sunday sunrise is near 7:00AM and sunset near 6:45PM so a little more hours of sunlight with this shift.

Sunday's forecast calls for increasing cloud cover in Southern Nevada as well as an afternoon southerly breeze up to 10mph around 4PM in Las Vegas. Temperatures warm up to the low 70s, so it'll be comfortable out, enjoy!

Temperatures stay mild through early next week with a continued breeze through Wednesday/Thursday. We'll hit a low point of 66 on Thursday and warm back up for the weekend.