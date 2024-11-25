Incoming! Rain/snow on the way to the region

An atmospheric river system is developing in the Pacific and Las Vegas is expected to feel some of the impact starting tomorrow. While most of the moisture will be running into the southern Sierra Nevada producing feet of snow in the coming days, some of that will jump over the higher elevations and stream directly into Nevada. We'll see scattered showers through Wednesday kicking off in Las Vegas Monday afternoon.

This weather pattern will not be completely uniform so some areas will get more rain than others. Right now, the forecast is calling for 9/10ths of an inch of rain in North Las Vegas over the next 3 days while the City of Las Vegas could see less than a tenth. Ultimately which neighborhoods get measurable rain versus the ones that don't can be a little difficult to pinpoint - but the conclusion is, we will be seeing rain in Nevada starting tomorrow. The Spring Mountains will be getting some snow with this system, make sure to use caution if heading up to the higher elevations as roads could be icy and slippery. This is a widespread system that will be impacting a lot of states including Nevada, California, Utah, Colorado and some of Arizona through mid-week, so expect some holiday travel complications.

On the other hand, Thanksgiving in Las Vegas is expected to be a mild holiday with temperatures in the low 60s, cloudy skies and dry conditions.