Humid, Isolated Showers Next Few Days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Scattered light showers through daybreak in Las Vegas won't amount to much. There's a 10% chance of additional showers today through evening.

Readings begin in the 70s and climb to the mid 90s this afternoon, with plenty of humidity.

Lows tonight drop to the mid 70s.

Tuesday brings scattered thundershowers during the daytime, but the chance is just 20% in any one spot around Las Vegas. Highs return to the mid 90s as humidity lingers.

Wednesday also sees scattered thundershowers, to the tune of 30%, as highs linger in the mid 90s with continued mugginess.

Thursday's rain chance is only 10%, and highs remain in the mid 90s.

Friday sees highs return near 100° as humidity dips and sunshine increases.

The weekend ahead looks sunny and hot, with afternoon highs of 101° Saturday and 105° Sunday.

Highs hover near 105° early next week, then settle closer to 100° starting around the middle of next week as we head into mid-June.

Lows at night will be in the 70s during the next week or two.

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and olive listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.