Mostly clear and warm tonight with lows in the 80s. Chance of showers and storms continue tomorrow and Sunday. May break record highs this weekend with forecast high of 114. Record is 113 for both days. Still plenty of heat next week with highs above 110 and chance of showers and storms most of the week.
Hotter Weekend with Chance of Showers and Storms
Posted at 9:44 PM, Jul 19, 2024
