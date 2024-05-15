Hotter-Than-Average

LAS VEGAS — It's a mild morning in the 70s and Las Vegas expects highs back in the mid 90s with afternoon gusts of 10-20 mph. The sky is mostly sunny early and then partly cloudy this afternoon with another 10% chance for a shower. Full sunshine Thursday through the weekend encourages more heat; Las Vegas expects upper 90s Friday, mid 90s Saturday, and low 90s Sunday. Southwest winds peak at 25-30 mph Friday, this weekend, and Monday. Highs early next week are near 90° (average for May) and lows at night will fall to the mid 60s.