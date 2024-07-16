Hotter and drier Tuesday, rain chances return later this workweek

Someone is turning up the thermostat outside, so we may need to turn it down inside! It's going to warm by a few degrees for your Tuesday and Las Vegas Valley is going to trend warmer than normal with the metropolitan area reaching a high of around 110 degrees. The UV Index will reach the extreme level today during peak heat, so make sure to grab that sunscreen!

Fewer showers are anticipated in Clark County today, aside from Searchlight and Laughlin tracking some chances of rain this afternoon, the rest of the area will be mostly dry. Temperatures will continue to warm towards the weekend and showers with isolated storms will roll back into the region around Thursday.