Hot with Smoke and Haze at Times

Smoke and haze at times this week as the wind continues to blow from the southwest carrying some of the smoke and haze from the big Gifford Wildfire in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties to Southern Nevada. Currently 82,567 acres burning and only 7% containment.

Hot and dry this week as high pressure sit over the region. Highs will be above average for this time of year. Wednesday (109) and Thursday (110) Record on Thursday is (111). The heat will continue through the weekend. Saturday (107) and Sunday (108). It'll be a hot start to the new school year. Monday (109) and Tuesday (109). Overnight lows in the 80s.

Extreme Heat Warning for Lake Mead and the Colorado River Valley in effect Wednesday -Thursday. Highs 115-120. Limit time outdoors and stay hydrated.

A Red Flag Warning in Lincoln County in effect on Wednesday for elevated fire danger. Any fire that starts will spread quickly under the hot, dry and breezy conditions.