Hot, Sunny Days Ahead

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas is in the 70s and low 80s early. We'll jump into the 90s by 10:00 a.m. and the 100s by 1:00 p.m. Summer officially begins at 1:50 p.m. and the rest of the afternoon sees south breezes at 10-15 mph and a high of 104°. A sizzling stretch of weather is ahead as a heat dome shifts from the South to the Desert Southwest. Expect 108° Friday, 109° Saturday, and 110° Sunday. We'll be between 110° and 112° most of next week. Those numbers are closer to record highs than average highs for late June. Excessive Heat Warnings are likely next week to warn people about the health risks of heat exposure. Nighttime lows this weekend and next week will be in the 80s in Las Vegas. Although pop-up storms are expected tomorrow in Utah and Arizona, no rain chances are expected in Southern Nevada.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. When outside, remember to drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is very high, so remember to use sunscreen and keep a hat handy; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes this time of year from late morning through mid-afternoon.