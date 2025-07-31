Hot, Sunny and Breezy Start to August

Sunny and breezy this afternoon. We'll stay breezy through this evening with gusts around 25 mph. The winds will taper off late evening.

Clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Sunny, hot and dry as we start the new month on Friday with a high of 106. Average high is 104. Breezy with gusts up to 25 mph out of the southwest.

Dry, sunny and hot weather will continue through the weekend. Highs 106-107 on Saturday and Sunday and a little breezy each afternoon. Gusts around 20-25 mph. Clear skies overnight with lows in the low 80s.

The quiet weather will continue next week. Sunny, hot with breezy afternoons. Monday - Wednesday 105-108 and hotter by Thursday 110. Lows in the low 80s.