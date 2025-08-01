Hot Start To August

We'll stay breezy through this evening with gusts around 25 mph. The winds will taper off after sunset (7:45 pm)

Clear skies tonight with lows in low 80s. Sunny and hot the first weekend of August. Slightly above average high temps. Saturday (106) Sunday (107) Breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph out of the southwest.

The sunny, hot and dry weather will continue next week with afternoon breezes as high pressure continues to build into the region. Monday through Wednesday 106-109 and hotter on Thursday (110) Friday (109) Clear skies with lows in the low 80s.

