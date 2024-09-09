Hot, Humid, Stray Storm

LAS VEGAS — Early this morning, we've got a few showers with thunder well east of Las Vegas in Arizona, and near Overton, Logandale, and Mesquite. Readings start in the upper 70s and low 80s in Las Vegas with sunshine and lingering humidity. Highs hit 103° this afternoon with storms over the mountains drifting east, giving Las Vegas a 20% chance of a brief downpour with lightning, gusty winds, and isolated flooding. Wildfire smoke from Southern California may drift our way today and tomorrow, yielding some haze. There's another wildfire near Reno that we'll keep our eyes on. Monday night drops to near 80°, before highs bounce back to 103° Tuesday as southwest winds blow at 15-25 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday night remains breezy, and Wednesday delivers daytime gusts to 30 mph as highs approach 100°. If we hit triple digits Wednesday, that would be for the 101st time this year, which would set a new record for triple digit days in a year. We can still see triple digits as late as early October in Las Vegas, so a new record for triple digit days looks likely in 2024. That said, a drop to highs in the mid 90s is expected Thursday and Friday, and should last across the weekend into early next week. Cooler nights ahead, with lows in the low 70s Wednesday night and beyond. Less humid air is expected Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.