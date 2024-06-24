Hot, hot, hot this week in Las Vegas!

Temperatures will hit highs that are about 10 degrees above normal for the next few days in Las Vegas. Currently, we're tracking highs of 110 Monday, Tuesday Wednesday. In addition to this hot air, we're tracking some monsoonal moisture that originated mostly from the gulf of Mexico. Not a whole lot of storms are expected in Southern Nevada, the system is mostly concentrated in Arizona, but we will see some variable cloud cover.
Posted at 6:42 PM, Jun 23, 2024
