Hot, hot, hot across the region! Triple digits inbound

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're tracking triple digits here in Las Vegas this week and around the region, upwards of 100 tomorrow, 102 on Thursday, 106 on Friday and 107 on Saturday. A ridge of high pressure is making its way through the region, bringing in that summer feeling heat.

It's been awhile since we've seen triple digits, but as the summer rolls closer we can expect to see more and more. On Friday and Saturday, Clark County is under an Extreme Heat Watch, so make sure you stay hydrated and stay prepared with the proper protective clothing and sunscreen. The Extreme Heat Watch expires on Saturday at 11 p.m. and then expect some windy weather on Sunday.

The temps we're tracking are above average from what we normally see around this time of the year — the normal being around 92-96 degrees.

Now these temperatures will take a noticeable dip a the start of next week on Monday, trending downwards back into the 90's.