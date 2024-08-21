Watch Now
Hot and Windy Wednesday

Mostly clear and warm tonight. Hot, windy and more humid tomorrow with a slight chance of showers. The windy conditions will stay with us through Friday as trough stays overhead. Gusts around 30-40 mph. Cooler by Friday with highs in the 90s and the 90s will continue through the weekend. Still a little breezy on Saturday and lighter winds by Sunday.

