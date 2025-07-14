Hot and Windy on Tuesday

Hot with hazy sunshine this afternoon due to the Gothic Wildfire burning in Nye County. Right now, 36, 500 acres burned and 0 % containment.

Extreme Heat Warning is still in effect until 9 pm tonight. Warm tonight with lows dropping into the 70s and 80s. Mostly sunny, hot and windy tomorrow as an area of low pressure moves across the Pacific Northwest. Gusts around 30 mph of the southwest. This will increase fire danger and a Red Flag Warning for Lincoln and Nye Counties will be in effect starting Tuesday 11 am- 10 pm

High temps will be above average, but below record levels on Tuesday. High on Tuesday 110 and we'll be back to normal by midweek. More clouds with a chance of showers and storms starting on Thursday and those chances will continue through the weekend. Highs 103-106.

