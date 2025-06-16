Hot and Windy Monday with a Fire Weather Warning

Above average temperatures on this Father's Day Sunday took Las Vegas up to a high of 109 degrees. We'll be around that hot tomorrow to kick off the work week with a forecast high of 110 degrees. Because the heat risk area shrinks in size Monday, the Extreme Heat Warning was not extended by the National Weather Service. However, it was replaced by a Red Flag Warning due to an anticipated windy afternoon which will contribute to fire weather concerns.

Wind speeds increase to 15-20mph in the afternoon hours with gusts upwards of 30-35mph. Because of the dry conditions, if a fire sparks in Southern Nevada, Western Arizona or parts of California there is a risk that the blaze could spread quickly. Because of this multiple Red Flag Warnings have been issued - including here in Clark County - reminding us to exercise caution tomorrow if we're spending time in the outskirts of the metropolitan area.

Winds will decrease into Tuesday as will temperatures, but we'll quickly warm up again by Wednesday back to 110 degrees.