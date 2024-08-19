Hot and Humid Today

LAS VEGAS — The work and school week starts in the low 80s in Las Vegas. Humidity will aggravate highs near 108° this afternoon. There's a 10% rain and storm chance this afternoon, although the majority of the storms will stay well east of Las Vegas over Utah and Arizona today. Lows tonight drop to the mid 80s under a mainly clear sky. Tuesday heats up to 110° although the humidity should go down a notch through the middle of the week. Winds pick up on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with southwest gusts to 30 mph each afternoon. Highs should be near 106° Wednesday, 103° Thursday, and then 98° Friday with 96° Saturday. This would be the first time with highs in the 90s since mid-June. There's a slim 10% rain and storm chance on Wednesday, and again next week on Tuesday and Wednesday, otherwise it looks like a dry pattern is ahead.