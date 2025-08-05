Hot and Hazy on Tuesday

Air quality currently UNHEALTHY for Sensitive Groups. Limit time outdoors. Hazy skies due to the big wildfire burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Currently more than 72,000 acres burning and only 3% containment. The winds will be southwest this week and will bring some smoke and haze to Las Vegas at times as the wildfire continues to burn.

Hot and dry this week. Highs will be above average for this time of year. Tuesday (108) , Wednesday (110) and Thursday (110) Record on Thursday is (111). The heat will continue through the weekend. Saturday (108) and Sunday (108). Overnight lows in the 80s.

Extreme Heat Watch for the Colorado River Valley on Wednesday -Thursday. Highs 115-120. Limit time outdoors and stay hydrated.

