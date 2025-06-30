Hot and hazy! But a change in conditions is coming...

Our temps will run a little above average Monday with a high of 106 degrees in Las Vegas — that's about 3 degrees above average for this last day of June. Prepare for plenty of sunshine and some soft afternoon breezes.

July will start on a warm note! Another above-average day with highs forecast around 107 in the valley. After that, we'll see some heat relief and possible monsoonal moisture!

Low pressure moving inland from the California coast will hit Southern Nevada overnight Tuesday and bring us a marginal shot at rain with a possibility of isolated t-storms. Wednesday, that chance of rain and storm potential grows to 20%. We'll see temps cool as a result of this system down to more seasonal levels.

Fourth of July isn't far away now! The holiday is expected to be pretty sunny with afternoon winds with gusts up to 25mph. Temps will reach the low triple digits and evening temps during firework displays will be in the 90s. With the wind, if you're planning to use fireworks remember only safe and sane ones are legal and to be fire safe have water on hand or a fire extinguisher.