Hot and Breezy Tuesday, More Smoke Possible

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Forecast models bring another round of smoke to Southern Nevada on Tuesday afternoon; hazardous air quality may develop as the Gifford fire near Santa Maria grows to 72,000 acres and a new fire near Big Bear Lake, the Gold fire, sends additional smoke our way. There's another new fire in the mountains west of Palm Springs, the Rosa fire, that may send smoke our way.

Las Vegas temperatures climb from the low 80s at sunrise with partly cloudy conditions and 5-15 mph winds. Highs were limited to 102° Monday due to the morning smoke and afternoon clouds, but a jump to 107° is expected today as southwest winds blow at 15-25 mph and we trend toward sunshine in the afternoon (although smoke may also increase).

This evening drops to the 90s, and smoky conditions are still possible. Lows this week will be mild, in the low-to-mid 80s late at night through sunrise.

Afternoon breezes return to 25 mph Wednesday (109°) and then 30 mph Thursday (110°) and Friday (109°). Smoke can't be ruled out the next several days, as winds aloft carry smoke from Southern California into Southern Nevada.

The heat this week is as intense as anything we've seen since the second week of July.

No rain or storm chances are expected in the next week.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with grass and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types.