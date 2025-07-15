Hot and Breezy, Few Storms Late Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas starts in the upper 80s this morning with some hazy sunshine. We'll approach 110° this afternoon as south and southwest winds blow at 15-25 mph.

Smoke from a 35,000 acre wildfire 100 miles northwest of Las Vegas in Nye County, and from the large wildfires near the north rim of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona, will send haze across the Desert Southwest for the foreseeable future, including Southern Nevada. The air quality is "moderate" due to smoke and other pollution.

Highs reach 105° Wednesday as southwest gusts return to 25 mph in the afternoon and a small 10% rain and storm chance enters the forecast.

Thursday sees a 20% chance of rain and storms as increased humidity leads to a mostly cloudy sky, limiting highs to 102° as 25 mph gusts redevelop.

Friday brings a 30% chance of rain and storms, a mostly cloudy sky, noticeable humidity, and highs near 101°.

Saturday might yield a 10% rain and storm chance, otherwise it looks partly cloudy, a bit muggy, and near 103° in the afternoon.

Sunday into early next week sees lower humidity, no storm chances, and highs near normal, around 105°.

Lows at night in Las Vegas this week range from the low to mid 80s.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" today, and "medium" tomorrow through the end of the work week. Ragweed, grass, and chenopods are listed as the predominant pollen types.