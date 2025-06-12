Hot and Breezy Days Continue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas wakes up to the 80s with light winds and sunshine. Afternoon highs near 104° come alongside 15-25 mph southwest winds.

Readings drop to the 90s after sunset and late night lows remain close to 80° for the foreseeable future.

Friday afternoon gets back to 104° with a mostly sunny sky and 15-25 mph southwest breezes.

The weekend brings continued 25 mph gusts, increased clouds Saturday night, and highs of 107° and 108°, respectively.

No rain or storm chances for the next week around Southern Nevada.

Triple digit heat within a couple degrees of 105° is the rule rather than the exception through next week.

After gusts of 25 mph Monday, maximum daytime winds dip to 15-20 mph Tuesday, Wednesday, and next Thursday.

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.