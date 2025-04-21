Hoppy Easter! Temps stay on the warm side for a few days

On this Easter Sunday, Southern Nevada saw quite the warmup! Highs were lifted from the low 70s to the low 80s in just 24 hours in Las Vegas, and throughout Clark County we saw above average temperatures.

The high pressure ridge over the desert southwest is climbing over the next few days and we'll continue to track the 80s through the week. However, the heat will peak on Tuesday with a high temp of 90 degrees possible, then after that we'll slowly cool down each day — until we get back to the low 80s and upper 70s next weekend!

With the transition into low-pressure later into the workweek, we'll see some gust conditions starting Wednesday.