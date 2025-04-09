Highs in the 90s Starting on Wednesday

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. Mostly sunny and warm tomorrow with highs in the low 90s as high pressure remains over our area. We may set new record highs on Thursday and Friday. Not as hot this weekend but highs will still be above average. Expect more wind Friday and turning windy on Saturday. Highs in the low 80s starting on Sunday and will continue into early next week.