Highs in the 90s

LAS VEGAS — Tuesday starts in the 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Highs are limited to the upper 90s today, and it looks like we're finally finished with the triple digits for 2024. Nevertheless, record warm October high temperatures are expected today through Friday. Highs drop to the mid 90s Friday and Saturday, and the low 90s Sunday into early next week. The weather outlook for Southern Nevada remains warm and dry through mid-October. Nighttime lows also stay mild for October, falling to the low 70s through the rest of the week, with upper 60s by the weekend and beyond.