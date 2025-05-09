Highs in 90s Next Three Days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday morning starts in the upper 60s and low 70s at sunrise. A stretch of 90s begins today and lasts through the weekend. This will be our first time in the 90s in about a month.

Friday afternoon (94°) looks sunny with light winds at 5-15 mph. Tonight dips to the low 70s with a clear sky and calm conditions.

Saturday (98°) will be the hottest day so far in 2025, and looks breezy with south winds at 10-25 mph alongside a mostly sunny sky.

Sunday (97°) is Mother's Day, and it looks very windy (southwest winds at 20-40 mph) under a partly cloudy sky.

Lows each night this weekend remain mild, in the low-and-mid 70s. Winds remain elevated Sunday night with gusts of 25 mph.

Monday sees even stronger southwest winds of 25-45 mph with highs in the upper 80s and a partly cloudy sky.

A drop to the upper 70s is expected Tuesday, as southwest winds persist at 20-35 mph.

Wednesday is calm, mostly sunny, and highs remain below-average in the upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday see highs back in the low-and-mid 80s.

The UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" today and "moderate" tomorrow, due to a build-up of ozone in our warm, calm weather pattern.