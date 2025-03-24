Highs Approach Records

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early morning wake-up temperatures in the 50s come with a clear sky and light winds.

Highs reach the mid 80s this afternoon, more than 10° above-average, as sunshine dominates and winds remain light (gusts capped between 10-15 mph).

Lows tonight dip to the low 60s with a clear sky.

Tuesday brings upper 80s, which is very close to the record of 90° from 2022. We'll be mostly sunny in the afternoon as light winds persist.

Wednesday is near 90° in the afternoon, as mostly sunny weather replaces some morning cloudiness. The record is 93° from 2022. Southwest gusts reach 20 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday is windy, with southwest gusts peaking at 35 mph in the afternoon. More clouds than sunshine as highs reach the mid 80s.

Friday through the weekend sees a temperature reality check as highs dip back to the mid 70s, which is typical for late March. Gusts those three days toggle between 20-25 mph under a partly cloudy sky.

The UV index is "high" from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) and "moderate" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea.

The forecast pollen levels are high this week, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow.