High Wind Warning Today, Tonight, Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A High Wind Warning is in place for much of Southern Nevada, including Las Vegas and Laughlin, from 7am Tuesday until 4pm Wednesday. Downed trees, power outages, blowing dust, and strong crosswinds are possible.

Las Vegas gusts will range between 40-50 mph Tuesday, 35-45 mph Wednesday, and 30-40 mph Thursday.

The worst winds will occur in the Colorado River Valley; Laughlin expects 65 mph gusts Tuesday, 60 mph Wednesday, and 65 mph Thursday.

Readings begin in the mid-and-upper 40s with clouds and an isolated light rain shower until 9:00 a.m. Highs are limited to the upper 50s today and Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Nighttime and early morning lows are in the low 40s tonight as 25-35 mph gusts continue.

Highs range from the upper 50s to near 60° as winds diminish Friday and Saturday.

North breezes up to 20 mph Sunday will accompany highs in the mid 50s, with similar conditions Monday. Nighttime lows will be in the mid-to-upper 30s Thursday night and beyond.