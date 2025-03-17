High Wind Warning Today Through Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — St. Patrick's Day delivers strong winds, peaking between 40-50 mph this afternoon and evening around the Las Vegas Valley and in the Spring Mountains.

A High Wind Warning is in place from 5am Monday to 5pm Tuesday and impacts include blowing dust, strong crosswinds, and spotty power outages.

Temperatures this morning start mild, in the 50s and low 60s, with a mostly cloudy sky. Mostly sunny conditions return this afternoon as highs reach the low-to-mid 70s.

Southwest gusts in Las Vegas reach 20 mph during the morning commute, 35 mph at midday, 45 mph this afternoon and this evening, and 35 mph around midnight. A cold front tonight means the wind comes in from the northwest Tuesday, with gusts of 30 mph in Las Vegas in the morning, 35 mph at midday, and 30 mph in the afternoon.

Temperatures Tuesday start in the upper 40s and reach the mid 60s in the afternoon with a sunny sky.

Wednesday and Thursday are less windy, but still borderline breezy. Gusts reach 20 mph Wednesday (mostly sunny and 63°) and 20 mph Thursday (partly cloudy and 71°) with morning lows in the 40s.

Friday and Saturday are even calmer, with gusts of 15 mph, as highs linger in the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday sees a high of 77° before a jump to the low 80s next Monday and the mid 80s next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The UV index is "moderate" from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) and "high" from noon to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea when the forecast includes some sunshine, even when temperatures are cool.

The forecast pollen levels are high this week, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "unhealthy" today and tomorrow due to blowing dust from the wind.