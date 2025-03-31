High Wind Warning Today and Tonight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A High Wind Warning is in place from 8am until 2am for southwest gusts that will kick up dust, push around high profile vehicles, and knock down a few tree limbs, possibly leading to spotty power outages.

Southwest gusts will range from 35 mph to 55 mph across the Las Vegas valley. Areas prone to the strongest gusts include Mountain's Edge and Red Rock Canyon. North Las Vegas, West Henderson, and Nellis Air Force Base expect gusts near 45 mph.

Morning temperatures begin in the 50s with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs reach the low-to-mid 70s this afternoon. Lows tonight drop to the low 50s.

Northwest winds at 10-20 mph Tuesday morning will shift and blow from the southwest at 15-20 mph in the afternoon. It will be much cooler than average for April Fool's Day, with highs in the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday brings upper 40s at daybreak and low 60s in the afternoon, which is more than 10° below-average. Expect more clouds than sun.

Thursday starts in the mid 40s and once again is limited to the mid 60s in the afternoon as clouds outweigh sunshine. Gusts Thursday are light, capped at 15 mph.

Friday brings north winds at 10-20 mph, wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s, and afternoon highs back near 70° with a partly cloudy sky.

The weekend sees low 70s, north gusts of 25 mph, and continued dry conditions.

The forecast pollen levels are high this week, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to blowing dust today.