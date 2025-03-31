High Wind Warning Monday, gusts up to 65mph possible

Sunday has been breezy but Monday's winds will be elevated throughout the Southwest.

A High Wind Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for areas of Clark County and southern Nye County for tomorrow.

Downslope winds west and southwest off mountain areas will be especially strong with this system. Sustained winds will maintain 20-30mph. We are looking at gusts up to 65mph possible Prepare for blowing dust and debris and damaging impacts including downed trees and impacts to power lines. Secure loose outdoor items ahead of this system.

A larger low-pressure system moving inland towards the western United States is the culprit for the change. Our temperatures will drop into the 60s by Tuesday and stay there for a few days.