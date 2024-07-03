High pressure settles into the region ahead of the Fourth

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for areas of Clark, Nye and Esmeralda Counties through Monday as temperatures soar well-above seasonable levels. Limit outdoor exposure if possible - especially between the hours of 10AM and 4PM when the heat is in full force.

On average early July typically sees high temps in the triple digits in Las Vegas, but over the next week our highs will push well above 110 degrees. We're looking at a possible 117 degree day on Monday, which would break a daily heat record and tie for the warmest day on record in Las Vegas.

Fourth of July Forecast: Clear skies, calm winds and HOT. Our high temperature is 112 and we'll sit around 105 in the evening when fireworks are being lit.