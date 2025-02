Heavy rain this evening then moving off to the southeast later tonight. Scattered showers on Friday. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Dry and milder this weekend as high pressure builds in. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. Dry and milder next week with highs in the mid 60s.

Winter Storm Warning in effect for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range until Friday 4pm. Heavy snow above 7000' and gusts up to 50 mph will make travel very difficult to impossible.