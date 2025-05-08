Heating Up, Wind Starts Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After starting in the 60s at sunrise, Las Vegas reaches 88° this afternoon with sunshine and calm winds.

Tonight is clear and calm and a bit milder, with lows in the upper 60s.

A stretch of mid 90s is here Friday (95°) through the weekend for the first time in about a month.

Saturday (97°) is borderline breezy, with south winds at 10-20 mph. Sunday (97°) is Mother's Day, and it looks windy with southwest winds at 20-35 mph.

Expect a partly cloudy sky Sunday and early next week, as the windy weather lingers for a few days. Monday sees southwest breezes at 20-40 mph with highs in the upper 80s.

A drop to the upper 70s is expected Tuesday, and southwest winds persist at 15-30 mph.

Wednesday is calm, mostly sunny, and still below-average with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday see highs back in the 80s, which should continue across that weekend.Hotter

The UV index is "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 11:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year, even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" today and tomorrow and "low" after that. Ragweed, olive, and grasses are the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and "unhealthy for sensitive groups" tomorrow. A build-up of ozone in our warm, calm weather pattern is the reason for the shift.