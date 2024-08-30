Heat is on through Labor Day in Las Vegas!

Hot and mostly dry conditions persist in Las Vegas through the holiday weekend with high temperatures above average by a few degrees. We'll stick to around 105 for our high temperature through early next week and see another boost in temps later next week - up to 107 by next Thursday.

Friday and Saturday precipitation chances will ramp up in southern Nevada with a minimal chance of a light pop-up shower in Las Vegas. Cloud cover will also increase due to this system. Rain chances are higher towards Mohave County and the southern tip of Clark County. Cities like Primm, Searchlight and Laughlin may see a stronger shower this afternoon between 2pm and 6pm. Light showers could also pop up in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. In essence, Arizona could see flash flooding with heavy rains while Las Vegas Valley is not expecting a high impact from this system. By Sunday, it should fizzle out and we'll have dry and hot conditions for Labor Day.