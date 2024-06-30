Heat is on! Temperatures trend above normal next week

Mostly warm and dry weather is headed our way for the first week of July, despite monsoon being in full effect in our neighbor state Arizona.

Sunday's high temperature will hit 109 in Las Vegas with mostly sunny skies. Winds pick up in the afternoon up to 22mph from the southwest. Afternoon breezes are contributing to fire weather risk, and a Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of Nye, White Pine and Lincoln Counties Sunday.

Our hottest day of the forecast period is looking to be Friday, where we are looking at a high of 114. That's just 2 degrees shy of the record and about 10 degrees hotter than average.